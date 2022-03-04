Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,087.08).

ACRL opened at GBX 21.17 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The stock has a market cap of £67.51 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.93).

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

