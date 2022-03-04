Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) insider Dan Wright purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($67,087.08).
ACRL opened at GBX 21.17 ($0.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57. The stock has a market cap of £67.51 million and a PE ratio of -13.23. Accrol Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 69 ($0.93).
