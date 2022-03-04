Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 99962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

