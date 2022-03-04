Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $11.74 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Cowen boosted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,952,820. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.