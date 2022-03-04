Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 25,615 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,615 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. 248,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,948. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

