Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 387,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

ADV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

