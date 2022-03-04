Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE: AEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$90.00 to C$84.00.

2/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$77.00.

2/25/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was given a new C$66.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$81.00.

1/27/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Agnico Eagle Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00.

Shares of AEM traded up C$3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$70.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

