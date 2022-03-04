Aigang (AIX) Market Cap Tops $69,850.34

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $69,850.34 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

