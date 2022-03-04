Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €178.00 ($200.00) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.62 ($159.12).

Shares of AIR traded down €4.66 ($5.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €105.02 ($118.00). The stock had a trading volume of 2,420,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €114.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.60.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

