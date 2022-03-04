Alastair Barbour Acquires 2,175 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider Alastair Barbour acquired 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,320 ($17.71) per share, with a total value of £28,710 ($38,521.40).

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 1,248.97 ($16.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £765.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,727.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,037.65. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($34.35).

LIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,367 ($31.76) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($26.37) to GBX 1,850 ($24.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

