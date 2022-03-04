Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.36% of Albemarle worth $93,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 63,093 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ALB opened at $186.33 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

