Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.66. 271,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

