Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 16,945,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 45,359,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £31.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.77.

In other news, insider Bill Brodie Good bought 1,500,000 shares of Alien Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,126.12).

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

