Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 53,556.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 247,518 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

