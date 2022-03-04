Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Cowen

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALHC. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

