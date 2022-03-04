Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,219. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $162.26 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Profile (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.