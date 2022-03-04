Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 7,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

