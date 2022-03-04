Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 7,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 672,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $744,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 108,861 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
