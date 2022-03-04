Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 48.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,311. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

