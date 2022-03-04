Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $56.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,901.74. The stock had a trading volume of 112,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,312.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

