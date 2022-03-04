American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

