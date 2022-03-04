American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.01. 5,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.69. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.