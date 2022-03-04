Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

