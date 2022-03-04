Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.88 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $14.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $82.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.81 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.05 billion to $86.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

