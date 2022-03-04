Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.10 billion. TFI International reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

TFI International stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.65. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

