Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will report $23.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.34 billion and the highest is $24.25 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $22.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $101.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.29 billion to $102.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.33 billion to $108.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.48.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,661 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,218 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. The company has a market capitalization of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.