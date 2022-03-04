Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nutrien (NTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutrien (TSE: NTR) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2022 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a C$95.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$79.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Nutrien had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$121.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Nutrien was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE NTR traded up C$7.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$120.92. 2,600,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$66.05 and a 1 year high of C$121.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.2000004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

