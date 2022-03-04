Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Standard Chartered (STAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Standard Chartered (LON: STAN):

3/1/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 640 ($8.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/8/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 600 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 550 ($7.38) to GBX 590 ($7.92). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Standard Chartered had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 610 ($8.18) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Standard Chartered had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STAN stock traded down GBX 28.80 ($0.39) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 469.20 ($6.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,845. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 518.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 473.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

