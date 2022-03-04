Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. 6,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%. Analysts anticipate that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.