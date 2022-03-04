ArbitrageCT Market Cap Achieves $81,551.02 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbitrageCT has a total market capitalization of $81,551.02 and $10.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

