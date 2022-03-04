Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.84, but opened at $2.95. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 9,209 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $272,694.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ACHR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

