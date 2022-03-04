Arcosa, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Arcosa has a payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.48. 264,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $67.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $521.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcosa by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Arcosa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

