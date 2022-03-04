Argon (ARGON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $67,940.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Argon coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $522,233.85 and $67,940.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.24 or 0.06648370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,076.72 or 0.99912652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,636 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

