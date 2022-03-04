Arion Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Arion has a market cap of $36,590.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.39 or 0.06669149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,081.59 or 1.00038982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,610,585 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

