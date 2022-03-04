Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.93

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €4.93 ($5.54) and last traded at €4.96 ($5.58), with a volume of 4520838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €5.15 ($5.79).

AT1 has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.20 ($6.97) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.90 ($7.76).

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.83.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

