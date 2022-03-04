Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $101,856.42 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 383,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $2,549,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after buying an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

