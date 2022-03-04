Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Up 2.4%

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.16. 7,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.
The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.
Assure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARHH)
