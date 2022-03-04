Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 525,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Atreca has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atreca by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 1,252.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 118,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Atreca by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atreca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

