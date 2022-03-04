AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,006,727. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

