Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,300 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 292,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 444,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AUUD opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. Auddia has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Auddia by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Auddia by 86.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

