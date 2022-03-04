Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aura Biosciences.

Several research firms have issued reports on AURA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

