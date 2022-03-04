Aurox (URUS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $428,744.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $52.77 or 0.00135513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $428,744.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

