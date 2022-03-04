Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ASZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,868. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

