Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 93.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 121.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 784,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 2,993.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 738,953 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.52.

ATHM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $117.74.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.84%.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.