Autonio Market Capitalization Reaches $2.13 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $143,571.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.11 or 0.06601508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,422.76 or 0.99746700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.