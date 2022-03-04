Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Boosted by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 7.52% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $76,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22,570.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 270,848 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,138.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 110,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 391,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,808 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $58.64. 19,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,095. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.22.

