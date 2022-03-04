Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.36

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 9390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

