Aviva (AV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 530 ($7.11). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 530 ($7.11) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 468 ($6.28) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 510 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Aviva had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 469 ($6.29) to GBX 468 ($6.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Aviva had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/25/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 469 ($6.29) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Aviva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.44) price target on the stock.

LON:AV traded down GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 405.60 ($5.44). The stock had a trading volume of 11,416,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Aviva plc has a twelve month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 429.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 411.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

