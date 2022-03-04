Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.1% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

