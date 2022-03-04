Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TJX traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. 272,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

