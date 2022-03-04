Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Up 1.8%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 8,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZMTF shares. Societe Generale raised Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux raised Azimut Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

