B-cube.ai 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,651.00 (BCUBE)

B-cube.ai (CURRENCY:BCUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. B-cube.ai has a market cap of $1.16 million and $50,651.00 worth of B-cube.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B-cube.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, B-cube.ai has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

B-cube.ai Coin Profile

B-cube.ai’s total supply is 49,838,663 coins and its circulating supply is 9,010,805 coins. B-cube.ai’s official Twitter account is @Bcubeai

B-cube.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B-cube.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B-cube.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B-cube.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

